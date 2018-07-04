TV crews arrive in Ripon to film series starring John Malkovich and Rupert Grint

Filming is well under way in Ripon for a new BBC drama series starring John Malkovich and Rupert Grint.

Park Street has been transformed into a TV set for a three-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders, which is due to be aired around Christmas.

Picture: Carole Brice.

And Ripon Spa Baths will be closed on Friday as film crews turn the reception area into a train station waiting room.

A post on the Ripon Spa Baths Facebook page reads: "As you may have heard, The ABC Murders, starring John Malkovich and Rupert Grint, will be filming in Ripon. Ripon Spa Baths is pleased to announce that they will be transforming our reception area to look like a train station waiting room and filming on site.

"We will be closed to the public on Friday 6th July to facilitate this, and then we can all look forward to seeing the result on screen later in the year!"

City resident Carole Brice spotted the cast and crew in and around Ripon on several occasions this week.

Picture: Carole Brice.

She said: "I am so excited that this is happening here in Ripon! I love Hercule Poirot and actually went to see David Suchet when he came to Harrogate.

"I collected all of the Agatha Christie paperbacks when I was younger. I can't wait to see how this filming slots into the show, we'll definitely recognise the swimming pool foyer as the train station. This has brought a lot of excitement, and it's another chance to put our quaint little city on the map. I love it when famous people come to town."

The last day of filming in Ripon is Friday, July 6.

John Malkovich will lead the cast as Hercule Poirot, alongside the likes of Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), and Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones).

Picture: Adrian Murray.

A letter to city residents from production company Mammoth Screen reads: "The production is set in the 1930s, so in order to facilitate the filming, we will need to control traffic on Park Street so the camera doesn't pick up 'modern life.'

"To this end, we have arranged with North Yorkshire Highways a traffic management scheme which will allow essential traffic access to the hospital, doctors surgeries, businesses and residents, and provide an option for non-essential traffic to divert around Park Street.

"Location filming cannot work without the ongoing support of local residents and businesses - we hope you will feel able to support the filming over this short period and apologise in advance for any disruption we may cause you. We are very much looking forward to filming in Ripon."

A synopsis for the series says: "The once celebrated detective Hercule Poirot has aged and his popularity has waned. But a series of murders by an anonymous killer known only as A.B.C brings him back into the public eye faced with the most chilling case of his career."

Ripon is no stranger to film and TV crews - hit ITV drama Victoria was filmed at Ripon Cathedral only last year.

