TV legend Dale Winton dies aged 62

Presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, the star's agent has said.

The Supermarket Sweep star died at his home earlier on Wednesday.

Dale Winton

His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement to the Press Association: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

No further details were announced.

Winton was a TV favourite with shows like Supermarket Sweep and In It To Win It.

More recently the star, known for his tanned appearance, made a show for Channel 5, Dale Winton's Florida Fly Driv

Winton began his television career in 1987, working for Channel 4, and later became best known as the host of Dale's Supermarket Sweep on ITV in the 1990s.

