TV preview: The Hairy Bikers Home for Christmas

The Hairy Bikers have almost become a Christmas tradition in their own right and they are back on television screens again this year with another helping of festive foodie offerings.

This time, the pair will create mouthwatering dishes and get into the spirit of the season.

Being home for Christmas is a wonderful time to celebrate with friends, family and food. Whether on the big day itself, leftover inspiration for those in-between days or in the New Year, when viewers still want to indulge and keep the party going, Si and Dave have the perfect solution for every occasion. It’s time to switch on the Christmas lights, light the fire and join The Hairy Bikers Home for Christmas.

In the first episode of this new series, the Hairy Bikers create the perfect alternative dishes to break with tradition including an Austrian Linzertorte, roast goose with all the trimmings, and a hazelnut chocolate brownie with clementine sorbet.

With the likes of Denise Lewis and Gloria Hunniford making an appearance during the 10-part series, the pair’s Christmas odyssey will be brought to a close with a meeting with astrologer Russell Grant as they show off glamorous dishes that will impress any guests, with recipes for lobster mac and cheese, turkey saltimbocca with game chips, and a mont blanc chestnut dessert.

The Hairy Bikers have always had a down to earth approach and alongside the recipes there are also fantastic ideas for edible Christmas presents.

The Hairy Bikers Home for Christmas, BBC1, Monday, 3.45pm