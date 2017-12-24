TV preview: The Highway Rat

A Christmas viewing treat for all the family, this glorious animated swashbuckler is based on the book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

The Rat Thief spends his days galloping along the highway, stealing food from the other animals he meets along the way. From the rabbit he takes clover, from a squirrel he pilfers nuts and he even steals his own horse’s hay.

However, the life of crime doesn’t pay for long and he finally meets his match in the shape of a cunning duck.

Rob Brydon, who is the voice of the narrator, said: “My favourite Donaldson/Scheffler books are The Highway Rat and The Snail and the Whale. They’re both a joy to read. I loved everything about voicing the narrator. When we were doing Stick Man a few years ago I said that if they ever did it I’d love to narrate it. All good things to those who wait!”

The Highway Rat, BBC1, Christmas Day, 4.45pm