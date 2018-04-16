TV's Ant McPartlin pleads guilty to drink driving after car crash

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has pleaded guilty to drink driving after a car crash in London in March.

The 42-year-old Ant and Dec star pleaded guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in London this afternoon.

He was charged after allegedly being involved in a collision with two other cars while driving his Mini in Richmond, London, on 18 March.

Mr McPartlin arrived wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie amid a media scrum at the court entrance.

A drink driving conviction could lead to a driving ban of at least a year, an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

He is currently seeking rehabilitation treatment and has taken time away from television.

The Britain's Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway star first entered a rehabilitation centre in June 2017, after developing an addiction to prescription painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

Co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosted the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone and will also host Britain's Got Talent on his own, although Mr McPartlin was seen on the ITV show over the weekend as the talent show aired its pre-recorded audition shows.