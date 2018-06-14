Tweets made from Whitby RNLI Twitter account hit out at the life-saving charity

The RNLI has said it is working to restore its Whitby social media accounts after posts were made from them attacking the charity.

The latest post from the Whitby RNLI Twitter account featured a poster calling on people to "get your mugs out for the lads" and join a protest walk in support of the sacked crew members on July 1.

A previous post made on Monday night accused the RNLI of "ruining our crew". It followed similar posts made from the Whitby RNLI Facebook page.

The RNLI has said that the posts have been made by people who are no longer part of the charity.

A spokesman said: "The recent posts on Whitby RNLI’s social media sites do not represent the views of either the RNLI or Whitby crew members but were posted by someone who has left the station.

"We are working to find a way to restore access to the social media channels to a member of the Whitby lifeboat crew."

Meanwhile people on social media are throwing their backing behind the planned walk which is scheduled to take place from Whitby Swing Bridge at the start of next month.

There has been a widespread outcry after the appeals for trainees Joe Winspear and crewman Ben laws were turned down this week.

The pair spoke out about the situation criticisng the RNLI, while the life-saving charity insisted that their decision to stand them down was the right one.

