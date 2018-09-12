Twitter anger after Toby Foster says Worcester sauce is ‘perfect alternative’ to Henderson’s Relish​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

BBC Radio Sheffield presenter sparked anger on Twitter – after saying that Worcestershire sauce was a ‘perfect alternative’ to iconic Sheffield condiment Henderson’s Relish.

The breakfast show presenter tweeted his 40,000 followers a picture of Asda brand Worcester sauce and wrote: “Southerners. Henderson’s Relish is a Sheffield tradition, enjoyed for over 100 years. If you can’t find it, most Sheffielders feel that this is a perfect alternative.”

But the tweet provoked upset with Hendo’s fans accusing him of ‘heresy.”

David Long wrote: “Toby hang your head in shame there is no substitute for Hendos. it made with Sheffield hands for Sheffield people only that's what makes it unique.”

One user, Deano, wrote: “It tastes like f**king glue, and it’s just not Hendo’s.”

Toby Foster says Worcester sauce is a 'perfect alternative' to Henderson's Relish.

‘Nick’ replied: “Henderson's or nothing.” while Peter Walker wrote: “This has got to be a wind up … but then again are you actually from Sheffield? If you believe your post then obviously not. The ONLY alternative for Henderson's Relish is Henderson's Relish.”

And ‘Stevie‏’ added: “After that comment I might have to start listening to Hallam FM between 7am to 10am until you say sorry.”

But others thought the controversial comedian was making his comments with his tongue firmly in his cheek and reckoned the tweet was just a wind-up.

Jennifer Z. Carter‏ posted: “He is taking the mick,” while ‘Sam’ wrote: “Ooo you wag Toby!”

And Mick Ibbotson added: ‏ “You stirring the pot again Toby Worcester sauce is a weak alternative - real men drink Hendo’s.”

It is now the first time the two brands have caused upset.

Lewisham MP Jim Dowd thought Henderson’s was a copy of the anchovy-based Lea and Perrins and described it as "parasitic packaging" in an attempt to pass off one sauce as another.

Later, he was corrected by comments from Sheffield MPs Paul Blomfield and Nick Clegg and toured the Henderson's factory in a peace-making gesture.