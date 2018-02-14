Two and a half miles of traffic as fire service called to close major West Yorkshire motorway

Have your say

A major West Yorkshire motorway has been closed Westbound as fire crews deal with an incident.

The M62 in West Yorkshire has been shut from Junction 29 at the junction near Lofthouse, at the interchange with the M1, due to a smah.

Traffic is being directed around the adjacent exit and access slip roads.

The Highways Agency has warned that traffic is building up for two and a half miles.

It comes just hours after queues six miles long on the M62 earlier this afternoon.

