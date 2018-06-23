Two arrested after high speed police chase in Yorkshire leaves force car damaged

Have your say

Police have released these photos of the damage to a force car after a high speed police chase in Yorkshire.

Two people have been arrested after the chase including one person wanted on recall to prison.

The high speed pursuit on the A19 began in Mandale and continued into the North Yorkshire area.

Neighbouring force Cleveland Police RPU released these photos of the damage to the force cars.

A spokesman for the force said; "

The damage to a force police car. Photo: Cleveland RPU/Twitter

"Cleveland Police's nightshift were involved in a high speed pursuit on the A19 from Mandale into the North Yorks area after a Nissan Almera activated local cameras indicating the vehicle contained a wanted male on a prison recall and burglary.

"T-PAC tactics were utilised to bring the vehicle to a safe stop with only the vehicles coming off worse for wear.

"Both occupants in the vehicle were arrested. The passenger arrested on prison re-call, where he'll go straight to jail without passing Go or Collecting £200.

"The driver was also arrested for Dangerous Driving, No Insurance and Disqualified Driving. He'll also be sampling our bed and breakfast hospitality till Monday as he also was wanted on Warrant by Nottingham Magistrates."

The damage to a force police car. Photo: Cleveland RPU/Twitter

The damage to a car in the chase. Photo: Cleveland RPU/Twitter