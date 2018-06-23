Two arrested after man attacked with machete inside car on Leeds Road

Have your say

Two people have been arrested after a man was attacked with a machete after having his car window smashed.

Police recovered the machete at the scene after the attack and arrested two people as well as recovering a car.

The man attacked is in hospital and the two people arrested remain in police custody.

A police cordon is in place after officers were called to two related incidents, on Woodend Crescent and Leeds Road in Windhill, Shipley, West Yorkshire, at about midday today (Saturday, June 23).

Two addresses on Woodend Crescent had windows smashed, and an altercation took place on Leeds Road where a VW Golf had a window smashed and a man was attacked with a machete.

Officers put a cordon in place and a man was taken to hospital.

Police then went to an address in Wrose where a car was recovered and two people were arrested. The arrested suspects remain in police custody.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Shipley NPT and patrol officers attended and established a scene.

The injured male has non-life threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.



"The weapon used in the attack has been recovered.

"Police believe this to be a targeted attack and do not believe there is a risk of attack to the public.

"Shipley NPT is maintaining high visibility patrols in the area for public assurance.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police on 101 or to email Shipley NPT."

