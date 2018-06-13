Two arrested after police drugs raids in Scarborough

Two men are currently being questioned by police after two early morning raids in the Eastfield area of the town.

Today (Wednesday) officers entered the first property on the High Street where they found a quantity of cannabis and suspected amphetamine. A 28-year-old Scarborough man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply. A second man at the property was issued with a cannabis warning.

The second warrant took place in High Garth where officers found a quantity of cannabis and suspected amphetamine. A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams have remained in the area throughout today and have worked with housing providers to encourage people to report any concerns or information about suspected drug activity in the area.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire police said: “Drug crime is often hidden and information from members of the public is crucial in helping us build up a picture of what’s going on in our communities. The warrants today were as a result of information received from the community and I hope that local people are reassured that we will act on information about suspicious activity in our neighbourhoods.”