Two arrested over burglaries and village hall crash in York

Police are investigating suspected links between two burglaries and a road collision in York on Christmas Eve.

A property in Rosedale Avenue and The Terrace in Rufforth were burgled between midnight and 4am on Sunday.

Officers believe the break ins are connected with a collision in which a vehicle crashed into Rufforth village hall at around 3.50am.

A man and a woman were arrested following the collision and have been charged with two counts of burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

The man has also been charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Anyone who has any information about the burglaries or the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12170228970.