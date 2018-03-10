Two arrested over cannabis factory discovered at Doncaster home

Two people have been arrested, after a cannabis factory with around 40 plants was discovered at a Doncaster home.

Officers discovered the operation at a property in Masefield Road, Wheatley Hills.

Officers discovered a cannabis factory at a property in Masefield Road, Wheatley Hills on Wednesday.Picture: South Yorkshire Police

A spokesman for the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Officers have been working all day at a rented property on Masefield Road in Wheatley Hills to clear it of the cannabis plants being grown there and ensure the electrics supply is left in a safe condition.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with the growth of 40 plants and at least that again in cannabis bud from a previous grow found drying at the location."