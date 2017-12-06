Two arrested over murder of Rotherham man attacked in his own home

Two arrests have been made over the murder of a Rotherham pensioner attacked in his own home.

A man and woman, both aged 29, were arrested this morning on suspicion of murder and robbery in connection with the death of 80-year-old Tommy Ward, who suffered a smashed skull, broken ribs and fractured jaw in an attack in his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby, Rotherham, in October 2015.

Murder victim Tommy Ward

The war veteran's £30,000 life savings were stolen during the robbery and he died four months later after his ordeal.

A safe identical to the one in which he kept his savings was found dumped in a canal in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, around two week after the attack but it was empty.

Four men arrested on suspicion of murder over the course of the investigation have all been released without charge.

In February, detectives working on the murder probe released CCTV footage of a car which pulled into Mr Ward's street at around the time they believe he was attacked.

The car - a Saab 93 - pulled onto the street at 5.15am and is then later seen on the CCTV footage doing a U-turn and driving off.

There is a 25-minute period for which the car is unaccounted.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Short said at that time that detectives were 'determined to identify the killer'.

She said they want 'justice for Tommy and closure for his family' and described the incident as 'horrendous'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said today: "One man and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder in connection to the death of Tommy Ward.

"Both, aged 29, are currently in custody."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.