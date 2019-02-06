Two arrests after roads cordoned off in Hull

Two men have been arrested following an incident which saw streets cordoned off overnight.

Roads were closed in Hull after police were called to an empty building on 5th Avenue last night (Tuesday).

At the time, people were advised to avoid the area.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Two men were arrested shortly after midnight this morning following an incident on 5th Avenue in Hull.

"The two men aged 42 and 43 year are in custody and were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

"We would like to thank members of the public who's evening was disrupted due to the closure of roads in the area. It was necessary to cordon of the area while we brought the incident to a safe conclusion."