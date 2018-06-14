Two arrests in Scarborough drug raids

Police arrested two people in Scarborough in drugs raids after receiving tip-offs from members of the community.

On Wednesday morning officers entered the first property on the High Street where they found cannabis and suspected amphetamine.

A 28-year-old Scarborough man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply. A second man at the property was issued with a cannabis warning.

The second warrant took place at a property in High Garth where officers found cannabis and suspected amphetamine.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

The men last night remained in police custody after the warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act were executed at the Eastfield properties.

Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams worked with housing providers during the day to encourage local people to report any concerns or information about suspected drug activity in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Drug crime is often hidden and information from members of the public is crucial in helping us build up a picture of what’s going on in our communities.

"The warrants today were as a result of information received from the community and I hope that local people are reassured that we will act on information about suspicious activity in our neighbourhoods.”