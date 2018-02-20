Two big name tenants sign on to giant Barnsley business park scheme

Yorkshire developers CDP Marshall have announced two major new projects at Capitol Park Barnsley.

The centre at Dodworth by Junction 37 of the M1 will welcome staff from the National Health Service who have signed a deal with Marshalls to build a new 75,000 sq ft bespoke blood facility at Capitol Park and will be on site this month.

Meanwhile Gem Imports has bought a new 76,000 sq ft unit on the business park for £5.46m.

Both buildings are located on a 12.63 acre, which has been granted planning permission for general industrial use, together with storage and distribution facilities.

The firm says that once fully developed, 500 jobs will be created at Capitol Park.

Chris Marshall from CDP Marshall said: “These two deals, totaling 150,000 sq ft, are a resounding endorsement of Capitol Park, Barnsley, which is already established as one of the finest mixed-use business parks in South Yorkshire.

“The site is recognised as a business park location with occupiers having a very significant impact on the local economy, contributing to a very prosperous future for Barnsley.”

He added: “These deals also underline that Marshalls, as one of the largest commercial development companies in the North of England, are able to respond quickly to occupiers’ requirements by offering bespoke build to suit options.”

Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of property consultancy Knight Frank’s industrial property team in Yorkshire, who is advising Marshalls, told The Yorkshire Post: “These two deals are tremendous news for Capitol Park. There is currently a serious shortage of good quality industrial stock in South Yorkshire.”

Gem Imports Ltd were advised by Nick Arundel of Leeds-based property consultancy AWS.