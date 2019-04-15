Two boys released under investigation following Harrogate Valley Gardens attack

Two teenage boys from the Leeds area who were arrested following a serious attack at Harrogate's Valley Gardens on Saturday, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Arrests made after unconfirmed stabbings in Harrogate Valley Gardens

The two teenage boys who were injured in the incident remain in a stable condition in hospital.

'I can't believe this has happened in our town' - Shock at unconfirmed stabbings in Harrogate Valley Gardens

There are unconfirmed reports that this may have been a stabbing incident, but North Yorkshire Police are still describing it as an assault which left the boys "seriously injured."

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Police patrols stepped up in Harrogate following serious incident in Valley Gardens

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis, of North Yorkshire Police, said yesterday: "I understand this incident may cause some concern in the local community. However, at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"Local officers will be in Harrogate today, as enquiries continue, and to provide reassurance to the public."

'I've never seen Valley Gardens so quiet' - Eerie scenes in Harrogate following serious assault

There was a heavy police and emergency services presence at the Valley Gardens on Saturday, including firearms officers as a precaution. Police were called to the gardens at 3.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harrogate CID, quoting reference NYP-13042019-0299.