Two car crash in Wyke leaves woman with serious injuries

A young woman was taken to hospital after she suffered serious injuries in a two crash in Wyke.

The crash happened at about 8.16pm yesterday (Tuesday), when a Ford Focus travelling towards Bradford was in collision with a Volkswagen Polo travelling in the opposite direction on Huddersfield Road in the Wyke area.

The driver of the Focus, a 22-year-old woman from Bradford, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital today where her condition is described as poorly but stable.

The Polo driver, an 18-year-old woman also from Bradford, was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 1815 of May 15.