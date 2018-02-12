Two cars end up in ditch after major smash closes Doncaster road

This is the scene on a Doncaster road this afternoon following a collision between a number of vehicles.

Two cars have ended up in a ditch and another appears to have been badly damaged in the incident on Almholme Lane near Arksey this afternoon.

Witness Bryan Elwick, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash shared a photo on Twitter and added: "Almholme Lane just outside #Arksey #Doncaster. Two in the ditch, one in bits on the road. Luckily no fatalities, this time..."

Debris is scattered over the road, which runs between Arksey and Barnby Dun and police are understood to be in attendance at the scene.

It is not clear how many vehicles have been affected by the incident.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.