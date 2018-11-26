Two charged over car crash near Thirsk which killed two teenagers

Two men have been charged following the deaths of two teenagers in a car crash earlier this year.

George Thomas Turner and Mason Pearson, both aged 17, were passengers in a green Volkswagen Bora when it collided with a black Ford Focus on the A61 between Busby Stoop and Carlton Miniott on March 7.

North Yorkshire Police said today that the driver of the Bora, a 23-year-old man from Thirsk, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and five counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The teenage driver of a third vehicle that was not involved in the collision, but driving in company with the Bora, has been charged with one count of dangerous driving.

Both men are due to appear at Northallerton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday December 18.

Read more: Fire-fighter called to crash finds son among injured.

George and Mason were both passengers in the VW Bora. Another two passengers in the Bora, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were taken to hospital in a critical condition and later discharged.

The driver and passengers of the Ford Focus, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from outside the area were discharged from hospital following treatment. Their three-year-old daughter and a six-month old son were kept in hospital for observation before being discharged.