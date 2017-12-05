Two children hurt after being hit by car outside Leeds school

Have your say

Two children have been hurt after being struck by a car outside a secondary school.

The girls, aged 11 and 12, were in collision with the vehicle outside Allerton Grange School in Moortown just after 3pm today.

The car collided with a tree during the accident and the driver is also injured.

All three casualties have been taken to Leeds General Infirmary. Their condition is not yet known.

Lidgett Lane is closed in both directions at Allerton Grange Avenue.

Buses 3, 3A, 13 and 13A are operating on diversion.