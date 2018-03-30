Two colleagues at M&S Leeds celebrate their 50th Easter between them

Members of staff at Marks and Spencer Leeds are egg-cited for a busy Easter weekend – with two employees celebrating their 50th Easter at the store between them.

Jackie Conneely, a sales advisor since 1989, and Jan Barker, a section coordinator and sales advisor since 1997, have been a pair of good eggs at the retailerthroughout their years of work.

“I’ve had such a lovely career with M&S so far and really enjoy working as part of a brilliant team,” said Mrs Barker.

“I’ve got to know our loyal customers really well so it’s a real pleasure being able to help them make Easter a real treat for the whole family.”

With thousands of customers hopping in and out of the store throughout the year, Easter is an especially busy period and the colleagues have helped thousands of customers to make Easter extra special, from helping them find an ideal gift to planning a great family meal.

For Mrs Barker, the change in quality of Easter eggs over the years has been stark, and the store has certainly not cracked up when releasing new eggs.

She said: “When I first joined M&S in 1997, Easter eggs were very plain and simple but today our shelves are lined with a huge variety of decorated eggs with so many different flavour choices.

“There’s also a wider selection for the whole family, from unique designs for grown-ups to cute character eggs for the kids.

“Each year I look forward to seeing which new quirky design is a hit with our customers – this year it’s the VW Campervan, which has been flying off the shelves.”

Mrs Conneely added: “I love seeing all the different designs coming into store, and each year they get better and better.

“Over the years we’ve had some incredible designs but the range of chocolatey treats this year is fantastic, there really is something for everyone

“I love our novelty eggs, like the Dippy Egg with a runny caramel top, and it’s great to see our M&S icon, Percy Pig, continuing to be a customer favourite with the Globetrotting Percy Egg this Easter.

“It’s a lovely time of the year to be in the store as all the new ranges come in.”

HISTORY

There are nine M&S stores within Leeds including at 47 Briggate, Wellington Street, Crown Point Shopping Park and Leeds Station.

Founded by Sir Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer in 1884, the store has now expanded to become a worldwide retailer after originating from a Penny Bazaar stall on Kirkgate Market. Mr Spencer himself was a cashier from Skipton, who merged with Mr Marks.