Two dead and driver arrested after M62 crash

Two men have died and a motorist arrested after a crash on the M62 today.

Officers received a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way down the M62 at around 2.34am today; travelling eastbound on the westbound carriageway at junction 26.

Further calls to police reported a collision on the carriageway – officers attended and located two vehicles on the motorway.

West Yorkshire Police said the vehicles involved were a white Skoda Octavia and a black Vauxhall Insignia.

Two males, aged 34 and 37, were found dead in the white vehicle.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene for causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

There are road closures in place in both directions of the M62 whilst enquiries into the collision continue.

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *212 of 2 April.