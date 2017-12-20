Two elderly women hit by car in Knaresborough

An elderly woman was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a serious injury after a collision in Knaresborough yesterday.

Police closed Boroughbridge Road at the Tentergate Lane junction at 5.30pm to deal with the incident, which involved a car and two pedestrians in their eighties.

The two women were taken to Harrogate District Hospital - one sustained minor injuries, and the other suffered a serious but not believed to be life-threatening injury, and was transferred to the LGI.

The driver of the white Seat Ibiza involved in the collision, a 25-year-old woman, was not injured.

The road reopened at 6.50pm. Anyone with information about the collision can contact North Yorkshire Police by dialling 101, pressing one, and passing information onto the force control room quoting reference number NYP-19122017-0349.