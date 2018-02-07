Two horses rescued in two separate incidents in West Yorkshire

FIREFIGHTERS rescued two horses during two separate incidents in West Yorkshire today.

West Yorkshire Fire Service's technical rescue team was called to rescue a horse which had fallen in a 1.5m deep ditch on land off Haworth Old Road at Hebden Bridge just before 8.30am today. (Weds Feb 7)

Crew commander Adrian Murphy said seven firefighters used animal slings and the farm's tractor to pull the horse clear. The horse was left in the care of a vet at the scene.

Crew commander Murphy said eight firefighters from the same team used animal slings to rescue a shire horse which had become stuck in thick mud on land of Cockley Hill Lane at Kirkheaton, Huddersfield at 1pm today.