Two hospitalised after four vehicle collision near Harrogate

Two people have been hospitalised after a four vehicle collision near Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews from Ripon, Boroughbridge and Thirsk were called out to the North Bound Carriageway of the A1 between Dishforth and Baldersby at 6.24pm yesterday (Sunday, December 3) where the pair sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters assisted Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews in performing first aid on drivers and passengers who were able to walk free from their vehicles after the collision.