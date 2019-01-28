Two house fires in ten minutes for West Yorkshire fire crews

Fire crews in West Yorkshire have tacked two house fires within ten minutes.

They were called just before 1.20pm today to a house at Burmantofts in Leeds where there was a fire in the cellar. Crews from Bellbrooke Grove, Burmantofts and Leeds used hose reels with four fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus. They also had to check neighbouring properties as there were fears that the smoke had spread.

Fire crews in West Yorkshire have had a busy afternoon.

Just a few minutes later there were reports of a chimney fire at a house in Baildon. A hose reel was used to put out the flames and a fan was needed to clear the smoke. Crews had to call an ambulance for a woman who had suffered smoke inhalation during the incident at the house at Green Road.