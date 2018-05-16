Two huge military planes visit Leeds Bradford Airport

Have your say

An RAF C17 transport aircraft was joined by an Airbus A400M today as part of the latest phase of military training exercises at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The RAF's A400 landed and remained on the runway for an hour before departing, while the Boeing Globemaster C17 completed several low approaches and passes over the city.

The A400M can be seen on the runway

An RAF C17 was also at the airport yesterday, while over the weekend a similar model operated by the Canadian Air Force visited.

Other military traffic this week included RAF Tornado and Hawk fighter jets.

This is why a huge military plane was flying over Leeds today

One of the world's biggest planes leaves Leeds Bradford Airport

Bereaved mother slams plane spotters who treated Yeadon Cemetery like a youth club

The RAF C17 undertook low approaches over the airport