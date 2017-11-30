Two hurt as driver 'fails to stop' after seven-car smash in Hull

Have your say

Two people were hurt after a seven-car smash in Hull.

The collision happened at about 8pm last night (Wednesday) in Hedon Road, Hull.

It involved a white BMW sport, red Volkswagen Golf, red Vauxhall Zafira, white Mercedes Sprinter van, white Volkswagen Transporter and a black Fiat Punto.

Humberside Police said today that it also believes a blue car was involved in the crash, but failed to stop at the scene.

They have appealed for any witnesses who may be able to identify the driver of the car.

Two people suffered minor injuries during the crash.

Police said all vehicles were recovered at 10pm yesterday, and debris on the road was cleared in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 395 November 29.