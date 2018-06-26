Two killed and multiple injured in 'major incident' bus crash on A47

Two people have been killed and several injured in a bus and lorry crash on the A47, according to breaking reports.

Around 15 people have been injured in a crash involving an HGV lorry and a bus in a major incident on the A47 in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, the Magpas Air Ambulance charity said.

In a tweet, Magpas said: "@Magpas_Charity enhanced doctor & paramedic team were called to a major incident on the A47 in the Wisbech area, involving an HGV & a bus. Approximately 15 people have been injured. All emergency services are on the scene. More info to come."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We are currently attending a serious road traffic incident in Thorney Road, Guyhirn.

"The East of England Ambulance Service Trust has currently dispatched seven ambulance crews, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and Magpas Air Ambulance to the scene where the crew are caring for several seriously injured patients.

"We are working closely with our emergency blue light colleagues, and we thank the public for their assistance at this time."

A total of 16 people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the collision between a double decker bus and a HGV, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

Twenty people were injured, nine seriously, in the crash, Cambridgeshire Police said.

A spokesman said: "A total of 20 people, who were travelling in the bus, were injured - nine are seriously injured and 11 have minor injuries. They have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn."

The two men were passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Seven others have been seriously injured and 11 people have minor injuries, the force spokesman added.