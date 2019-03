Have your say

The M62 westbound between Wakefield and Lofthouse has two lanes closed due to a vehicle fire.

The motorway is affected westbound between Wakefield and Lofthouse, junctions 30 and 29.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are en route to deal with the blaze.

It is not yet known if there have been any casualties.

Highways England tweeted: "M62 westbound J30 Wakefield to J29 Lofthouse we have lanes 1 and 2 closed for a vehicle fire.

"West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Traffic Officers en route."