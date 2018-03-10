Two lanes of M1 in South Yorkshire closed due to rain

DRIVERS are facing delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire today after lanes were closed due to excess water on the carriageway.

Highways England tweeted just before 10am today (Sat March 10) to report traffic was stopped and lanes three and four of the northbound M1 between junctions 31 and 32 were closed near Sheffield and Rotherham due to excess water on the carriageway.

Highways England addedd in the tweet: "@HighwaysNEAST are on scene working to clear the gullies to alleviate the water, should have you moving shortly."