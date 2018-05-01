Two lanes of M62 closed near Leeds following multi-vehicle collision

Have your say

Two lanes of the M62 are blocked this morning following a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 27.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and take car on approach with lanes one and three closed.

Reports suggest a lorry and a car are the vehicles involved.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "2 lanes blocked on the #M62 eastbound between J26 and J27 near #Birkenshaw due to a collision involving multiple vehicles.

"Crews and emergency services are on route to scene, please take care on approach.

"Delays are building."