Two Leeds stars confirmed for The Great Celebrity Bake Off

Have your say

Two Leeds stars are among the line-up for a charity edition of The Great British Bake Off.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are judging the celebrity version of the show, which will raise cash for Channel Four's Stand Up to Cancer campaign.

Teri Hatcher and Alan Carr

Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, who was born in Keighley and attended Leeds Grammar School, will compete alongside Paralympic gold medal-winning athlete Kadeena Cox, who grew up in Chapeltown.

Other big names recruited include comedian Alan Carr, Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher and Countdown host Nick Hewer.

There will be five episodes, with four contestants per episode.

The full line-up is:-

- Teri Hatcher - actress

- Alan Carr - comedian

- Ruth Davidson - leader of the Scottish Conservatives

- Tim Minchin - comedian

- Aisling Bea - comedian

- Lee Mack - comedian

- Joe Lycett - comedian

- Harry Hill - comedian

- Stacey Solomon - singer

- Melanie Sykes - TV presenter

- Bill Turnbull - TV presenter

- Roisin Conaty - writer

- Ricky Wilson - singer

- Nick Hewer - Countdown/The Apprentice host

- Martin Kemp - actor

- Griff Rhys Jones - actor

- Jamie Laing - Made in Chelsea

- Ella Eyre - singer

- Kadeena Cox - athlete

- Perri Kiely - Diversity dancer