Two Leeds vegetarian restaurants named in UK's top 30

Two Leeds eateries feature in a list of the UK's best vegetarian restaurants compiled by the Daily Telegraph.

The newspaper has highlighted 30 of the best meat-free dining spots, divided into regional categories.

It picked Indian restaurant Hansa's and city centre cafe Roots and Fruits as its two Yorkshire favourites in the North and Scotland region.

North Street-based Hansa's specialises in Gujarati cuisine, which is based around vegetable and pulse-based curries. Named after chef and owner Hansa Dabhi, it's been in Leeds for 30 years and now has its own cookery school.

Long-established Roots and Fruits is located inside the Grand Arcade, and has been around for 20 years. It has a vegan-friendly menu and was commended by the Telegraph's Alice Hart for its sandwiches, salads and lasagnes.