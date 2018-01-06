Two men charged over Sheffield nightclub stabbings

Two men have been charged after a night of violence at a Sheffield nightclub.

Niche nightclub was closed by police after five men were injured following a violent altercation in the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

Four of the men were injured with stab wounds. Police said that they believe the trouble may have started at the nightclub before spilling out onto the street.

Two men arrested yesterday as multiple police units in convoy were deployed to detain the men in connection to the incident in the Wicker area of the city have now been charged and remanded into custody.

Roemol Taylor, 19, of Scott Road, Sheffield, and Torrington Smith, 28, of St Marys Walk, Sheffield, have both been charged with violent disorder.

Taylor has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. They have been remanded into custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, January 6).

Officers were granted a closure order of the Wicker nightclub until a hearing on Tuesday, aJanuary 9.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "At around 4.50am on Saturday, December 23, officers were called to the Wicker to reports a man had suspected stab wounds.

"On arrival, four more victims with varying injuries were discovered. All five men, aged 21, 22, 23, 39 and 42-years-old, were taken to hospital. Their injuries were not deemed life-threatening and they have since all been discharged.

"It is believed an incident may have occurred at Niche nightclub on Walker Street prior to the reported assaults in the street."

Anyone witnesses who were in the area at the time of the altercation is being urged to come forward by contacting 101 quoting incident number 286 of December 23, 2017.