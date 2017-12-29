Two men charged with terrorism offences following Sheffield and Chesterfield raids

Have your say

Two men have been charged with terrorism offences following a series of raids across Sheffield and Chesterfield.

A 22-year-old Sheffield man and a 31-year-old Chesterfield man were charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court today.

They were among four men arrested on Tuesday, December 19, in an operation led by the North East Counter Terrorism Policing Unit and M15.

Another man, aged 36 from Burngreave, remains in custody on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A fourth man, aged 41 from Meersbrook, was released on Saturday, December 23.

Specialist officers raided two properties in Burngreave, plus others in Meersbrook, Stocksbridge and Chesterfield.

The Royal Logistics Bomb Disposal Team are understood to have carried out a controlled explosion during the raid in Chesterfield.

The team was also called out to the Fatima Community Centre, which was cordoned off by officers during the operation, and are understood to have also been at the address in Stocksbridge.

A spokesman for the North East Counter Terrorism Policing Unit said the raids were 'intelligence led' and 'pre-planned'.