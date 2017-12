Two men are due in court today over a terror plot to kill Prime Minister Theresa May.

Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, aged 20, and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, were arrested in raids by counter terrorism police last week.

Rahman, from north London, is charged with preparing acts of terrorism and assisting Imran in terror planning.

Imran, from south-east Birmingham, is charged with preparing acts of terrorism.

Both men are in custody and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today.