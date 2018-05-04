Two men hurt after three-vehicle smash on A1079 near York

Have your say

Two men have suffered suspected serious injuries following a three-vehicle smash near York.

The collision happened on the A1079, between Wilberfoss and Barmby Moor, at about 1.15pm.

Officers are now at the scene, Humberside Police said.

The crash involved a black Peugeot 207, a white Renault Estate panel van and a white Ford Transit tipper truck.

A force spokesman said: "Two men suffered what are thought to be serious injuries.

"The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area."