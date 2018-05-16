Two men jailed after killing housemate after a drunken argument

Two men have been jailed today for a total of 19 years after a drunken argument led to the killing of a housemate in Grimsby.

Mihai Cernat, who had only been in the country a matter of days, died days after a violent attack at a property on Oxford Street on December 1.

Florin Hapliuc

Today at Sheffield Crown Court Florin Hapliuc, 25, of Rutland Street, Grimsby was given a life sentence for murder, to serve a minimum of 12 years.

Iasmin Florian, 30, of Oxford Street, Grimsby was jailed for 13 years for manslaughter. He will have to serve a minimum of seven years.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller said: “This was a tragic incident fuelled by too much alcohol and bravado.

“These men were friends and housemates, who had got together to enjoy a few drinks in celebration of a Romanian National Saints Day but they didn’t know where to stop.

Iasmin Florian

“A disagreement got out of hand and Mihai Cernat died in very unpleasant circumstances – the level of violence involved went way beyond what you would expect from a drunken argument between friends.

“Mihai paid the ultimate price and our thoughts are now with his family and loved ones, who have lost a much-loved son, brother, father and friend."

Det Chief Insp Miller thanked those who came forward with information and the team who worked on the investigation.