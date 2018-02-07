Two men jailed over firearms discharge at Bradford pub

Two men have been jailed for a total of seven years over their roles in a firearms discharge at a pub in Bradford.

Tobias Conway-Graham and Josh Czener pleaded guilty to charges of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon at Bradford Crown Court today (Wednesday).

Josh Czener.

The charges related to an incident at The Sycamores pub, in Norman Lane, on 19 August, when a group of men entered the pub and discharged a firearm, causing damage to the ceiling.

Conway-Graham, 26, of Lancaster Court, Dawley, and Czener, 27, of Clara Road, Bradford, were both jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “Firearms offences are taken very seriously in West Yorkshire and as today demonstrates, anyone found to be involved in such incidents is likely to face a prison sentence.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to keeping people safe and will continue working with partners to target those who use weapons to cause fear and disruption in our communities.”