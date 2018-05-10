Two more arrests in Huddersfield murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of a Huddersfield man have made a further two arrests as part of continuing enquiries.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) today arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Gareth Atkinson, 25, from Huddersfield, died after police were called to Bentley Street in the Lockwood area at 11pm on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody under arrest.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, said: “Our investigation into Gareth’s murder is ongoing and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers have made a number of arrests but we very much continue to appeal for witnesses to the attack on Mr Atkinson.



“Anyone who has information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101 referencing crime number 13180221082. You can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

“Likewise, you can speak to us online using Live Chat via the Contact Us section of the Force website.”