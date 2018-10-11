Two of Doncaster’s oldest residents die at 101 and 103

Two of Doncaster’s oldest residents have died at the ages of 101 and 103 respectively.

Centenarians Victor Gatti and Edwina LeCouilliard have died with their funerals due to take place tomorrow and next Tuesday.

Mr Gatti died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family at the age of 101.

An obituary described him as a ‘beloved husband to the late Audrey, a devoted dad, grandad and great grandad.’

His funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on October 12 at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Mrs LeCouilliard, known as Winna, died at the age of 103 on September 28.

Mrs LeCouilliard, who lived in Hyde Park and was formerly of St Helier in Jersey, died peacefully in hospital.

An obituary described her as the “beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving mum of the Rodney, Jenny and the late Martyn and Arthur’ and a ‘devoted granny of Wendy and Stewart and great granny of Andrew, Matthew and Leah.”

She was also described as step granny of Roy and step great granny of Sam and Ben.

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on October 16 at 2pm.