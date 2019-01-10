Two people and two dogs rescued by fire crews in Ripon

Two people and two dogs have been rescued by fire-fighters after a tumble dryer caught fire.

The machine was in an outhouse at Lead Lane in Ripon and smoke from the fire started to seep into an adjoining first floor flat.

Two people and two dogs were rescued from a flat on Lead Lane after a tumble dryer set alight.

Crews from Ripon Fire Station were called this morning (Thursday) and two fire-fighters donned breathing apparatus to enter the flat and use a hose jet to put out the flames.

Fire damage was confined to the dryer and a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the cause is thought to have been an electrical fault.