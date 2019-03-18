Two people appear at court following assault in North Marine Road area, Scarborough

Two people have appeared in court in connection with an assault in Scarborough last week.

Molly Murphy, 49, of Scarborough and Wayne Ford-Jones, 39, of no fixed address, were charged with wounding with intent after a woman was assaulted on Tuesday, in the North Marine Road area.

They will next appear at York Crown Court for trial on 15 April 2019.

Following police investigations, CCTV shows a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, and officers are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch. Please contact DC Rachael Hughes, of Scarborough CID, via 101 or email (rachael.hughes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk), quoting incident reference number 12190044756