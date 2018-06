Have your say

Two people suffered smoke inhalation after an oven caught fire in a Leeds home.

Firefighters were called to Oak Grove, Swarcliffe, at about 11.50pm yesterday (Thursday).

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames in the kitchen.

One person inside the home, and a neighbour, both suffered from smoke inhalation following the fire.

They were treated by paramedics at the scene.