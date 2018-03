Have your say

Two people were taken to hospital after carbon monoxide readings were detected in a home in East Yorkshire.

Firefighters were called to Spring Road, Market, Weighton, at about 9.20pm yesterday (Sunday).

They detected carbon monoxide and isolated a wood burner inside the home.

Crews ventilated the property and gave oxygen therapy to a man in the property.

Two people were taken to hospital for "precaution check-ups", a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.