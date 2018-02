FIREFIGHTERS rescued two people who were trapped after a crash involving two trucks on the M621 in Leeds this morning.

Fire crews from Leeds, Morley and the technical rescue unit at Cleckheaton were called to the scene of the crash on the clockwise M621 between junction one for the A6110 and junction two for Elland Road just before 11am today. (Weds Feb 7)

The two people who were rescued were left in the care of paramedics.