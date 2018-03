Firefighters have rescued two people trapped in a crash after their car flipped onto its roof in Huddersfield this morning.

Crews from Slaithwaite and Huddersfield were called to Copley Bank Road in Wellhouse shortly before midday to reports that three people were trapped.

One managed to extricate themselves from the vehicle before they arrived, while the other two were helped to safety by firefighters and left in the care of paramedics.